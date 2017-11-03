Obituary: Tenor Brian Galliford Passes Away After Battling Cancer

On Oct. 27, 2017, British born tenor Brian Galliford passed away after a long struggle with cancer. He was just 53.

Born on Jan. 8, 1964, Galliford studied at the Guildhall School of Music & Drama, ultimately going on to a solid European career.

He was a fixture at such theaters as Vorarlberger Landestheater Bregenz, Komische Oper Berlin, Niedersächsische Staatstheater Hannover, Vlaamse Opera, Teatro Nacional de São Carlos Lisbon, Nationale Reisopera and Neue Oper Wien, Théâtre du Capitole, Toulouse & Opéra Comique, Paris, Royal Opera Covent Garden, Nederlandse Opera, Nationale Reisopera and English National Opera, among many others.

His resume included performances with such maestros as Antonio Pappano, Simon Rattle, Vladimir Jurowski, Esa Pekka-Salonen, Carlo Rizzi, Kenneth Montgomery, Tugan Sokhiev, Ingo Metzmacher, Ryan Wigglesworth, Hartmut Haenchen, Peter Eötvös, Luca Pfaff, Edo de Waart, Reinbert de Leeuw and Valery Gergiev.

He made his La Scala debut in 2013, performing in “A Dog’s Heart.”

