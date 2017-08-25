Obituary: Paris Opera Competition Founder Dies

TOPICS:
(Credit: DR)

Posted By: David Salazar August 24, 2017

Pierre Vernes, the founder of the Paris Opera Competition has passed away.

Verne created the competition back in 2010, which has turned into a biannual showcase with over hundreds of submissions and a final gala event that decides the winner. At the start of the competition’s history, concerts were used every other year in place of a formal competition.

Vernes, who was also President of the competition, had a solid team that also included Artistic Advisor Jérôme Angot, the competition’s general secretary Isabelle de Montaigu, the executive producer Florence Dupuy, Head of External Relationship Nicola Labourdette, Community Manager Sébastien Borel, Head of PR Camille Glas, and Webmaster Nicolas Bossière.

Among the winners of the competition since its inception are soprano Julia Lezhneva, mezzo Olesya Petrova, soprano Omo Bello, tenor Bogdan Volkov, and soprano Ambroisine Bré.

 

 

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Obituary: Paris Opera Competition Founder Dies"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*