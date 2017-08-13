Obituary: Opera Manager Bruce Zemsky Dies

August 13, 2017

Bruce Zemsky, a senior partner in the New York agency Zemsky Green Artist Management, died on August 6, 2017.

The opera manager died of myelodysplastic syndrome, leaving behind a legacy of working with some of the top talent in the opera world.

Among the artists, whom he worked with included Jonas Kaufmann, Pretty Yende, Anja Harteros, Ermonela Jaho, Nino Machaidze, Eva Maria Westbroek, Gwyneth Jones, Charles Castronovo, Brandon Jovanovich and Erwin Schrott. His agency also signed on Atalla Ayan, Jose Bros, Riccardo Massi, Veronica Villarroel and Ainhoa Arteta.

Ever since Zemsky Green Artists Management was founded the company has prided itself with managing some of the most important opera artists in the world, at some of the vaunted opera houses internationally.

Zemsky had a private funeral on Thursday at Riverside Chapel in New York.

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

