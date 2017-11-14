Obituary: Hungarian Soprano Julia Kukely Dies At 64

Soprano Julia Kukely has died after a long illness at the age of 64.

The soprano joined the Hungarian State Opera in 1978, becoming a prominent household name for the company and was also known at the Budapest Opera. She would continue with the company until her untimely death. In addition to her successful career in Hungary, Kukely performed in major houses in Berlin, Vienna, Dresden, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Paris, Wiesbanden, and Zurich.

Among the roles she was known for included Donna Anna in “Don Giovanni,” Despina in “Così Fan Tutte,” the title role of “Tosca,” and Bess in Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess.” She also sang the role of Violetta in “La Traviata,” Alice Ford in “Falstaff,” the title role of “Salome” and Elektra in “Idomeneo.” Kukely also had success in the role of Rosalind in “Die Fledermaus” and Angelica in “Suor Angelica.”

