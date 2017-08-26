Obituary: Buffo Bass Enzo Dara Dies At 78

Famed bass Enzo Dara passed away at his home in Mantua on August 25, 2017.

Born on Oct. 13, 1938, he would develop a storied career that saw him dominate in the buffo repertoire starting with his 1960 debut as in “La Bohème” in Fano. His big breakthrough came in 1967 when he stepped into the role of Don Bartolo in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia” in Reggio Emilia before taking on “L’Italiana in Algeri” in Spoleto two years later. Bartolo would go on to become his signature role, as it was also the character he interpreted for his La Scala debut under Claudio Abbado in 1971. From there he would continue growing his stature as a buffo interpreter with such companies as La Scala and the Royal Opera House in London.

At the Metropolitan Opera, he was showcased 59 times, singing just two roles over a 13-year span. He debuted as Bartolo in 1982 and finished up his Met days in that very role in early 1995. He sang the role 41 times at the Met. In between he showcased his Dulcamara interpretation from “L’Elisir d’Amore” 18 times, singing alongside Luciano Pavarotti and Kathleen Battle in 1991.

Dara also loved to write and in 1994 he released a book “Even the Funny.” Check him out below in his signature role.

