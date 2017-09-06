New York Festival of Song Announces 2017-18 Program

The famed New York Festival of Song will celebrate its 30th anniversary in style.

The event, founded three decades ago by Steven Blier and Michael Barrett, will feature four major concerts, all showcased at the Merkin Concert Hall in New York.

The first of these performances will be one dedicated to Leonard Bernstein on Nov. 7, 2017. Entitled “Take Care of this House,” the concert will feature soprano Chelsea Shephard, mezzos Lucia Bradford and Annie Rosen, tenor Miles Mykkanen, baritone Justin Austin, bass-baritone Adrian Rosas. They will take on the composer-conductor’s rarely performed ensemble work “Songfest.”

On Feb. 27, 2018, Sopranos Mikaela Bennett and Christine Taylor Price, mezzo Rihab Chaieb, tenor Joshua Blue, baritones Dimitri Katotakis and Jacob Scharfman, and bass Andrew Munn appear in “Protest,” which will feature songs that “touch on some of the hot-button issues in today’s news: the rights of Latinos, Latinas, Muslims, Jews, and the gay community; the plights of exiles and refugees; and the survival of the earth itself.”

On March 13, 2018, there will be a program featuring British songs and on April 24, the organization will showcase its 30th Anniversary Celebration with such artists as Julia Bullock, Antonina Chehovska, Lauren Worsham, Paul Appleby, Ben Bliss, John Brancy, appearing, among others.

Other events will be one dedicated to new song and a Bernstein Marathon.

