New York Choral Society Concludes Summer Sings With Mozart’s ‘Requiem’

On Wednesday, August 23, 2017, the NY Choral (New York Choral Society) ends its Summer Sings Open Readings of beloved choral masterworks. This time it will present Mozart’s famed and beloved “Requiem.”

The reading will feature Music Director David Hayes with a distinguished cast of soloists. Amber Daniel will sing the soprano part while Heather Johnson will serve as the mezzo. Benjamin Warschawski sings the tenor role with Matthew Anchel is the bass.

Daniel last appeared at NYCHORAL Sings in 2015 in a phenomenal performance of Verdi’s Requiem. Amber made her professional operatic debut in 2014 as Cio-Cio San in “Madama Butterfly” at the Castleton Festival and has since performed the roles of Mimì in “La Bohème,” Tatiana in “Eugene Onegin,” “Rusalka,” and in “Bluebeard’s Castle” with Tri-Cities Opera, Opera Slavica, L’Accademia Musicale Chigiana, and the Martina Arroyo Foundation.

Meanwhile, Johnson has appeared with NYCHORAL in Carnegie Hall in performances of Mozart’s Mass in C Minor, Haydn’s Harmonie-messe, Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” Berlioz’s “L’enfance du Christ” and Fraser’s “A Christmas.” Johnson made her Metropolitan Opera debut in 2013 in a new production of “Parsifal” and later appeared in “The Enchanted Island.” She has also performed the title role in “Lizzie Borden” with Boston Lyric Opera and at the 2014 Tanglewood Festival.

Warschawski is a distinguished tenor who has performed Pinkerkton in “Madama Butterfly,” Alfredo in “La Traviata,” Manrico in “Il Trovatore,” Don José in “Carmen,” Cavaradossi in “Tosca,” the Duke in “Rigoletto” and the title role in “Werther.” He has performed with New York City Opera, Michigan Opera, Nashville Opera, Naples Opera, Washington DC’s Summer Opera Theater Company, and Sarasota Opera among others.

Anchel joined the roster of the Metropolitan Opera during the 2013-14 season for its productions of Shostakovich’s “The Nose” and Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte.” He has appeared with Opera San Antonio in Strauss’ “Salome” and LoftOpera in Donizetti’s “Lucrezia Borgia” among other companies. He was a Grand Finalist in the 2013 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

NYCHORAL Sings has been going on since 1960 and allows audiences to participate in a reading of some of the most popular choral pieces.

