New York Choral Society Announces Opening Night Concert

The New York Choral Society (NYCHORAL) has announced its opening night performance.

Under the baton of music director David Hayes, the season will open on Saturday, Nov. 19 with Roads Less Traveled, a performance of works by Schubert and Randall Thompson.

The concert will include Schubert’s Mirjam’s Siegesgesang, D. 942 Der 23. Psalm, D. 706 Widerspruch, D. 865 and Thompson’s Frostiana.

The concert will feature soprano Gabriella Reyes de Ramírez and pianist Zalman Kelber from the Metropolitan Opera Lindemann Young Artist Development Program.

Soprano Reyes de Ramírez is in her first year of the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and this season she is scheduled to appear with the New York Choral Society and with New Haven Symphony as the soprano soloist in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9. She is a graduate of Boston University’s Opera Institute and made her debut with the Opera Institute as the soprano in Philip Glass’s “Hydrogen Jukebox,” followed by the title role in Tobias Picker’s “Emmeline.” She also reached the finals of the 2017 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions

Meanwhile, Pianist/Coach Zalman Kelber is in his second year of the Lindemann Young Artist Development Program and this year he debuted as the Met’s music staff assistant conductor for “The Exterminating Angel” and is slated to appear in concert with New York Choral Society and The Society of the Four Arts in Palm Beach.

