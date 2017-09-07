New Jersey Verismo Opera Looking For Supernumeraries

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 6, 2017

The New Jersey Association of Verismo Opera’s Artistic Director, Lucine Amara, has announced that the company is casting supernumerary roles for its upcoming production of “Tosca” on Oct. 15, 2017.

Per the press release, the company is searching and that “experienced, beginning, and aspiring actors may apply for supernumerary roles. Female and male adults and teenagers, ages 17 and above, are needed for nonsinging, nonspeaking parts in Tosca. They perform in costume and appear as soldiers, police agents, altar boys, noblemen and women, townsfolk and artisans.”

The company also notes that no prior stage experience is required. Supers will work closely with the company’s General Manager/Stage Director, Canadian soprano Evelyn La Quaif, a prominent voice teacher and performer and they will see the opera’s development and will be recognized in the production’s Stagebill.

For more information about supernumerary roles available and rehearsal dates, contact Ria Hawks at riagrace@hotmail.com.

