Mezzo Luciana D’Intino Retires From Opera

Mezzo-soprano Luciana D’Intino has announced she will be retiring from opera at the age of 58.

According to Forum Opera, the Opéra de Paris announced the decision. D’Intino was originally scheduled to perform the role of Ulrica in “Un Ballo in Maschera” with the company but was replaced by Varduhi Abrahamyan. She was also scheduled for the Monte Carlo Opera’s “Adriana Lecouvreur” later this year.

The decision comes after an acclaimed run of performances as Azucena in “Il Trovatore” from the Vienna State Opera, which opened the 2017-18 season.

Throughout her career, D’Intino was recognized for her versatility and her portrayal in the dramatic mezzo repertory. She portrayed Amneris, the Princess di Bouillon, Azucena, Santuzza, Carmen and Eboli among others. She also sang at the leading opera houses including the Metropolitan Opera, Bilbao, Opéra National de Paris, Teatro alla Scala, the Vienna State Opera and the Arena di Verona among others.

For those who never got to hear the mezzo live, she has numerous acclaimed recordings including a “Don Carlos” with Luciano Pavarotti, “La Gazza Ladra” with Katia Ricciarelli and “La Gioconda” with Placido Domingo and Violetta Urmana.

