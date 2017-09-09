Metropolitan Opera’s ‘The Opera House’ Trailer Revealed

(Photo: Jonathan Tichler/Metropolitan Opera) The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center Plaza, at night.

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 8, 2017

The Metropolitan Opera has released the trailer for Susan Froemke’s new documentary “The Opera House.”

The new documentary chronicles the creation of the Met’s new home in Lincoln Center during a period of momentous change for New York City. The film will include interviews with Leontyne Price and other legends who saw the building of the new house.

The film will make its world premiere at the New York Film Festival in a gala event at the opera house on Oct. 1 2017, as part of the 55th Annual Festival. This will also be the first time that the festival will be showcased at the Met.

The Met previously showcased Froemke’s “Wagner’s Ring” at the Tribeca Film Festival. The documentary was dedicated to the making of the company’s recent production of Wagner’s Ring Cycle by Robert LePage.

