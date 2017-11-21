Metropolitan Opera To Release 50th Anniversary Gala

The Metropolitan Opera has announced the release of its 50th Anniversary gala on CD.

The company announced that it will be a 3-CD set featuring the artists that performed on May 7, 2017, when the Met celebrated its golden anniversary in Lincoln Center.

Among the artists that performed multiple arias and were among the most memorable of the evening included Renée Fleming, Javier Camarena’s, Anna Netrebko and Dmitri Hvorostovsky, who surprised audiences when he appeared on stage that night.

Other artists that were featured on the historic night include Piotr Beczala, Ben Bliss, Stephanie Blythe, Joseph Calleja, Dwayne Croft, Diana Damrau, David Daniels, Joyce DiDonato, Plácido Domingo, Yusif Eyvazov, Michael Fabiano, Elina Garanca, Susan Graham, Vittorio Grigolo, Gunther Groissböck, Christopher Job, Mariusz Kwiecien, Isabel Leonard, Željko Lucic, Angela Meade, Latonia Moore, James Morris, Kristine Opolais, Eric Owens, René Pape, Matthew Polenzani Sava Vemic, Michael Volle, Yunpeng Wang, Pretty Yende, Sonya Yoncheva and Dolora Zajick.

When OperaWire reviewed the gala, writer David Salazar said it was a “Memorable Night filled with great singing.” He also noted that “Dimitri Hvorostovsky’s surprise return was ‘the Emotional Core of the Night.'”

The recording will be released on Dec. 20, 2017.

