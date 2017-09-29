Metropolitan Opera Makes Cuts to Administrative Positions

It was a rough Thursday for the Metropolitan Opera as the company reportedly let go of 21 employees.

While other publications noted that the number was far higher, the organization holds that only 21 members of the organization were affected by the major cuts of administration employees.

“As you know, the Met continues to face economic challenges as it copes with the changing environment for presenting opera,” Peter Gelb, the Met’s general manager, said in a note, per the New York Times. “As part of our ongoing efforts to reduce costs, we have offered 21 members of the administrative staff the possibility of participating in a voluntary retirement program, which includes supplemental financial benefits.”

The company endured a deficit of $177,000 in fiscal year 2016 despite spending less than it had in seven years. It also reportedly only sold 67 percent of its tickets at the box office last season and the company is reportedly looking to cut its budget by a whopping $14 million this year.

The company recently kicked off its 2017-18 season with a new production of “Norma” that was an artistic success, per OperaWire’s review.

