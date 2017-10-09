Metropolitan Opera Live in HD 2017-18 Preview: James Levine Leads ‘Die Zauberflöte’

Last week we got “Norma,” and this week, the Metropolitan Opera’s famed Live in HD series continues with a broadcast performance of “Die Zauberflöte” on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017.

The broadcast, which kicks off 12:55 p.m. Eastern time, will feature maestro James Levine in his first of several broadcasts this season. This will be the maestro’s 48th performance of the opera and the final one of the run.

Golda Schultz appears as Pamina while Charles Castronovo leads the way as Tamino. Kathryn Lewek will bring her famed interpretation of the Queen of the Night to cinemas while Markus Werba will appear as Papageno.

In one of the most remarkable scheduling feats of the season, René Pape makes his only appearance in the opera just for this very broadcast.

This is the second Live in HD transmission of the season. It will be followed up by “The Exterminating Angel on Nov. 18, “Tosca” on Jan. 27, 2018, “L’Elisir d’Amore” on Feb. 10, “La Bohème” on Feb. 24, “Semiramide” on March 10, “Così fan tutte” on March 31, “Luisa Miller” on April 14 and “Cendrillon” on April 28.

Related