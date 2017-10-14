Metropolitan Opera Guild to Honor Renée Fleming

The Metropolitan Opera Guild will hold a private luncheon to honor superstar soprano Renée Fleming on Dec. 7, 2017.

The event will feature a massive list of superstars in attendance, including Martina Arroyo, Jamie Barton, Harry Bicket, Harolyn Blackwell, Stephanie Blythe, Wolfgang Brendel, Joseph Calleja, Kristin Chenoweth, Glenn Close, Philip Cokorinos, James Conlon, Anthony Roth Costanzo, Dwayne Croft, Loretta Di Franco, Rosalind Elias, Lauren Flanigan, Marcello Giordani, Denyce Graves, Anthony Dean Griffey, John Hancock, Theodora Hanslowe, Hei-Kyung Hong, Marilyn Horne, Anthony Laciura, Terrence McNally, Angela Meade, James Morris, Jack O’Brien, Kelli O’Hara, Mark Oswald, Ailyn Pérez, Susan Quittmeyer, Donald Runnicles, Deborah F. Rutter, Diane Sawyer, Renata Scotto, Douglas Sills, Teresa Stratas, Hao Jiang Tian, Vera Wang, Dolora Zajick, and Francesca Zambello, among others.

The event will also feature a vocal tribute by Luca Pisaroni and spoken tribute by Ann Patchett. It will be hosted by Richard J. Miller, Jr., President of the Metropolitan Opera Guild, and Winthrop Rutherfurd, Jr., Chairman of the Guild’s Board of Directors.

Fleming recently announced that she would be retiring all of her major operatic roles and would be more selective with her projects in the art form from here on out. She is currently scheduled for a number of concerts around the world and will also appear in “Carousel” next year.

