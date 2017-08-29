Metropolitan Opera Guild Creates Intensive Program to Develop Future Opera Administrators

(Photo: Jonathan Tichler/Metropolitan Opera) The Metropolitan Opera House at Lincoln Center Plaza, at night.

Posted By: David Salazar August 29, 2017

The Metropolitan Opera Guild is doing its best to set up the next generation of opera administrators by creating DaCapo (Developing Artistic and Creative Administrative Professionals) Arts Administration Program.

The program is set to be a two-day intensive on Oct. 14 and 15 that will teach students about a wide array of topics including Advanced Planning & Production, Crisis Management, Artist & Personnel Management, Community Outreach & Education, Development in Action, and Building a Career in the Arts.

“Using students’ classroom-based knowledge in conjunction with opera production as a lens to learn new skills that translate across art forms, we’ll expand students’ knowledge and fully prepare them for a career in arts administration,” said Sarah Rotker, Senior Associate for Community Engagement at The Metropolitan Opera Guild in a press release. “While the arts world has a wealth of educational programs for the performers what happens off-stage is equally essential for a successful production.”

Students will also form teams to create their own production plans that will then be submitted for feedback. They will also get a backstage tour and will be able to attend a performance of “La Bohème” at the Met.

 

 

