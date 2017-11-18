Metropolitan Opera 2017-18 Live in HD Preview: ‘The Exterminating Angel’ To Be Seen By Millions Worldwide For First Time

Thomas Adès’ “The Exterminating Angel” will get its long-awaited Live in HD performance this Saturday, Nov. 18.

This is the third HD transmission of the season and perhaps it is the most intriguing. The opera, making its North American premiere run will be screened to hundreds of countries where the opera has never appeared before. In essence, millions of viewers will be experiencing the work, based on Luis Buñuel’s classic film, for the very first time.

Per OperaWire’s review of the production at the Met, “Overall, ‘The Exterminating Angel’ is worth a look for the seasoned operagoer, if only to experiment with a different approach to the artform. Adès is undeniably an acquired taste, but that by no means that the drama and the musical conception for exploring are not without interest. The singers all deliver splendidly on their end, even if the fireworks of hearing high notes for two straight hours don’t quite stir the senses the way they would in another work.

There are still a number of Live in HD transmissions remaining this season including “Tosca” on Jan. 27, 2018, “L’Elisir d’Amore” on Feb. 10, “La Bohème” on Feb. 24, “Semiramide” on March 10, “Così fan tutte” on March 31, “Luisa Miller” on April 14 and “Cendrillon” on April 28.

