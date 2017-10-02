Metropolitan Opera 2017-18 HD Preview: Sondra Radvanovsky & Joyce DiDonato Star in ‘Norma’

(Credit: Paola Kudacki/Metropolitan Opera) Radvanovsky opens the season as Norma.

Posted By: David Salazar October 2, 2017

The Metropolitan Opera’s famed Live in HD series kicks off this weekend with a broadcast performance of Bellini’s “Norma.”

The performance, which takes place on Oct. 7, 2017, will feature Sondra Radvanovsky in the title role with Joseph Calleja as Pollione, Joyce DiDonato as Adalgisa, and Matthew Rose as Oroveso. The production is directed by Sir David McVicar. Carlo Rizzi conducts

Radvanovsky has been dominating the role for years, singing nine productions since 2013. Among the theaters she has conquered as the druidess are San Francisco Opera, the Liceu in Barcelona, the Bayerische Staatsoper, the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Canadian Opera Company.

This will be DiDonato’s first Adalgisa in a staged production while Calleja will get his second crack at Pollione after performing it at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden last season.

This is the first Live in HD transmission of the season. It will be followed up by “Die Zauberflöte” on Oct. 14, “The Exterminating Angel on Nov. 18, “Tosca” on Jan. 27, 2018, “L’Elisir d’Amore” on Feb. 10, “La Bohème” on Feb. 24, “Semiramide” on March 10, “Così fan tutte” on March 31, “Luisa Miller” on April 14 and “Cendrillon” on April 28.

