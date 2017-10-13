Marta Torbidoni To Sing ‘I Masnadieri’ At Opéra De Bilbao

The Opera de Bilbao has announced a new cast change for its upcoming production of “I Masnadieri.”

Marta Torbidoni will sing the role of Amalia in the upcoming production slated to open on Oct. 21. The performances will mark the soprano’s Bilbao debut.

The change comes after Carmen Giannattassio canceled due to illness and Federica Vitali was announced as her replacement.

The Opera de Bilbao gave no reason for Vitali’s withdrawal.

Torbidoni recently sang “La Traviata” at the Teatro Comunale and “I Masnadieri” in Busseto during he Verdi festival. She is well for her interpretations in “Il Trovatore,” “Rigoletto,” and “I Puritani.”

Giannattasio next performs at the Royal Opera House in “Pagliacci” and in a new production of “I Vespri Siclianni” at the Bayerische Staatsoper. She also takes on the role of Amalia in “I Masnadieri” at the Monte Carlo Opera and Margarita in “Mephistopheles” at the Bayerische Staatsoper.

“I Masnadieri” is set to star Aquiles Machado and Vladimir Stoyanov. Miguel Ángel Gómez Martínez conducts the production directed by Leo Muscato.

