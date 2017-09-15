Marina Rebeka Announces Rossini Album

Marina Rebeka has announced her upcoming Rossini album.

The new CD “Amor Fatale” features arias from “Otello,” “Maometto II,” “Semiramide,” “Guillaume Tell” and “La Donna del Lago.”

Marco Armiliato conducts the Munchner Rundfunkorchester in this new album which will be released by BR Klassik.

The album is set for release on Sept. 29 in Europe with no U.S. release set.

Earlier this year in an interview with OperaWire regarding the recording Rebeka noted, “All people know are the funny and superficial operas,” she explained. “But in his time he was considered a serious composer because of his dramas. If you look at ‘Guillaume Tell’ you wouldn’t think it was Rossini because it’s amazing.”

This season the soprano will make her role debut as Luisa Miller before returning to the Metropolitan Opera for “Norma.” She will also perform Leila in “The Pearl Fishers” in the fall at the Lyric Opera Of Chicago. Rebeka will also sing at the Vienna State Opera, Teatro Massimo di Palermo, Monte Carlo Opera and Paris Opera.

