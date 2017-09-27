Mariella Devia Says Goodbye To ‘Lucrezia Borgia’

Mariella Devia has said goodbye to her “Lucrezia Borgia.”

After decades of singing the difficult Bel Canto role for decades, the soprano sang her final “Lucrezia” in La Coruña on Sept. 23. The performance marked Devia’s 35th anniversary since her debut in Galicia. It also marked the first time the opera was being performed at the Teatro Colon in La Coruna.

In the concert performance, she was accompanied by Celso Albelo and the performance was met with raves from the audience.

Devia last performed the role at the Palau de les Arts in a new production by Emilio Sagi that was recorded on the Opera Platform. She also performed the role at the Teatro alla Scala, Teatro degli Arcimboldi, Oviedo, and Teatro delle Muse among others.

She next performs Biwako Hall, Opera di Genova and La Fenice in the title role of “Norma” and also performs “Roberto Devereux” at the Teatro Regio di Parma.

