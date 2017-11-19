Maria Katzarava To Sing Don Carlo In Valencia

Maria Katzarava will alternate with María José Siri in “Don Carlo” in Spain.

The Palau de Les Arts in Valencia announced that the Mexican soprano will perform the role of Elisabetta on Dec. 12 and 18, marking the first she sings the Verdi opera.

It has been a big Verdi season for Katzarava who has also debuted Leonora in “Il Trovatore” in Padova and Lina in “Stiffelio” in Parma. Other engagements this season will include “Giovanna d’Arco” in Berlin and Amelia in “Simon Boccanegra.” She will also sing “Die Fledermaus” in Bari.

Siri performs the rest of the performances which will also star Plácido Domingo as Posa, Andrea Care in the title role and Violetta Urmana as Ebola. Ramon Tebar conducts. “Don Carlo” opens on Dec. 9 and runs through the 21. It will be performed in the four-act version.

