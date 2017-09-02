Maria José Siri Replaces Anna Netrebko At Vienna State Opera’s Opening Night

Anna Netrebko has canceled opening night at the Vienna State Opera.

The soprano was set to perform Leonora in “Il Trovatore” on Sept. 4. She is still scheduled for two more performances.

Netrebko is the second cancellation in the highly anticipated revival. Last week Marcelo Alvarez withdrew from the production with Yusif Eyvazov filling in.

In Netrebko’s place, Maria José Siri will take on the role, which she has performed at the Teatro Comunale di Bologna and Teatro la Fenice di Venezia. Siri joins Yusif Eyvazov, George Petean and Luciana D’Intino in the production which is directed by Daniele Abbado. Marco Armiliato conducts.

Siri was already scheduled to return to Vienna where she will perform “Madama Butterfly” in November. However, in October she will sing Amelia in “Un Ballo in Maschera” at the Grand Teatre Liceu. The soprano will also return to Teatro alla Scala for Verdi’s “Requiem” and will also sing Elisabetta in “Don Carlo” in Valencia alongside Placido Domingo and at the Teatro Comunale di Bologna.

Update: Anna Netrebko’s Statement

A post shared by @anna_netrebko_yusi_tiago on Sep 2, 2017 at 2:37am PDT

Related