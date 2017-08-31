Marco Caria Replaces Dmitri Hvorostovsky At Vienna State Opera

The Vienna State Opera has announced a replacement for Dmitri Hvorostovsky in the upcoming revival of Verdi’s “Un Ballo in Maschera.”

Marco Caria will sing the role of Ankarström for four performances, marking his return to the theater where he has been singing since 2010.

Caria is considered one of the most important singers of his generation and has won several notable vocal competitions including the Tito Gobbi Competition in 2004 and the Plácido Domingo Operalia Competition in 2007. He has performed in many of the leading theaters in the world including Teatro La Fenice, the Teatro San Carlo in Naples, the Teatro Colón in Buenos Aires, in Rome, Seoul, Savolinna and at the Verbier Festival.

Since the 2010/2011 season, Marco Caria is an ensemble member of the Wiener Staatsoper and has sung numerous roles including Figa­ro in “Il Barbiere di Siviglia,” Christian in “Un Ballo in Maschera,” Sharpless in “Madama Butterfly,” Mar­cello in “La Bohème,” Belcore in “L’elisir d’amore,” Paolo in “Simon Boccanegra,” Silvio in “Pagliacci,” Ford in “Falstaff,” Albert in “Werther,” Enrico in “Lucia di Lammermoor” and Roucher in “Andrea Chénier.”

Back in June Hvorostovsky canceled all his operatic engagements and is currently only scheduled to return to the stage for two recitals in Romania and Russia.

Related