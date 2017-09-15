Marcelo Álvarez Out of Fall ‘Turandot’ At Metropolitan Opera

Aleksandrs Antonenko has replaced Marcelo Álvarez in the Metropolitan Opera’s October and November performances of Puccini’s “Turandot.”

The new was announced via the Metropolitan Opera’s official Twitter account. That is the third major cancellation for the tenor this year, after stepping out of “Andrea Chénier” in Buenos Aires. He also canceled a performance of “Aida” and was promptly replaced by Francesco Meli. He is still set to take on the role of Cavaradossi in “Tosca” at the Met in 2017-18 this Spring and has some March dates for “Turandot.”

For Antonenko, this will be the second major production that he does this season at the Metropolitan Opera. In the winter he takes on the tenor role in Verdi’s “Requiem.” He is also set for three productions of “Tosca” and will also take on Calaf in “Turandot” at the Zurich Opera. He has a prominent DVD release of Puccini’s final opera from La Scala alongside soprano Nina Stemme.

The fall run of the opera will showcase Oksana Dyka in the title role with Carlo Rizzi at the podium.

