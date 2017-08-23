Manhattan’s “A Taste of Italian Opera” This Thursday

This Thursday, August 24, 2017, Manhattan’s opera fanatics and “opera curious” are set to dine in the historic, renovated, 6-floor townhouse in New York City’s Upper West Side.

This fundraising event for Berkshire Opera Festival, whose opening of “Ariadne auf Naxos” is this Saturday, is designed as a “culinary crash course” in Italian opera. Basil and Roses kitchen has conjured up a menu expertly paired for the educational event featuring historic recordings, images and scores and even a short live performance. “Don Giovanni Fiery Pits of Hell Shrimp” is one such hot ticket hors d’oeuvre being served through the home boasting of two outdoor pieces of real-estate.

Those old and new to opera would do well to visit the townhouse August 24 and support the Berkshires newest addition to the arts scene, successfully about to complete its second season.

Funds raised at the event will be matched by a generous donor, instantly doubling all contributions. Thursday night is scheduled for beautiful weather, making “A Taste of Italian Opera” a luxurious way to ease into the weekend.

The event takes place at 7pm-9pm at the Elevator Townhouse, 161 W. 91st. St., Manhattan.

The Berkshire Opera Festival’s production of “Ariadne auf Naxos” opens on August 26 and runs through Sept. 1.

