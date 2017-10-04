Major Opera Stars to Appear At Campus Grafenegg

A number of major opera stars are slated to make appearances at the newly-formed Campus Grafenegg, which launches in 2018.

The new initiative from the famed Grafenegg Festival will be led by Leon Botstein and is slated to help nurture young musical talent.

Per a press release, “the mission of this new initiative is to foster an in-depth education program at Campus Grafenegg for talented young musicians, and to establish a platform for innovative concert study at Grafenegg Academy. The focus of these studies is to engage artists and audiences with a fresh way to understand, play, and listen to music in both its social and aesthetic context.”

Among the opera singers slated to appear in 2018 are Thomas Hampson, Elisabeth Kulman, Bernarda Fink and Christopher Maltman.

“As Artistic Director of the Grafenegg Festival and the summer concerts, I welcome the new initiatives for promotion of excellence in Campus Grafenegg,” said Rudolf Buchbinder, Artistic Director of the Grafenegg Festival. “Grafenegg is a place of inspiration and creativity for artists from all over the world. I am delighted that young talents can now take even greater advantage of this genius loci.”

Related