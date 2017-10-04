Major Opera Stars to Appear At Campus Grafenegg

TOPICS:
(Credit: Marty Sohl/Metropolitan Opera) Hampson returns to the Manhattan School of Music for an annual distance learning masterclass.

Posted By: David Salazar October 4, 2017

A number of major opera stars are slated to make appearances at the newly-formed Campus Grafenegg, which launches in 2018.

The new initiative from the famed Grafenegg Festival will be led by Leon Botstein and is slated to help nurture young musical talent.

Per a press release, “the mission of this new initiative is to foster an in-depth education program at Campus Grafenegg for talented young musicians, and to establish a platform for innovative concert study at Grafenegg Academy. The focus of these studies is to engage artists and audiences with a fresh way to understand, play, and listen to music in both its social and aesthetic context.”

Among the opera singers slated to appear in 2018 are Thomas Hampson, Elisabeth Kulman, Bernarda Fink and Christopher Maltman.

“As Artistic Director of the Grafenegg Festival and the summer concerts, I welcome the new initiatives for promotion of excellence in Campus Grafenegg,” said Rudolf Buchbinder, Artistic Director of the Grafenegg Festival. “Grafenegg is a place of inspiration and creativity for artists from all over the world. I am delighted that young talents can now take even greater advantage of this genius loci.”
 

Liked it? Take a second to support David Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

David Salazar
Prior to creating OperaWire, DAVID SALAZAR, (Editor-in-Chief) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he interviewed major opera stars including Placido Domingo, Anna Netrebko, Vittorio Grigolo, Diana Damrau and Rolando Villazon among others. His 2014 interview with opera star Kristine Opolais was cited in a New York Times Review. He also had the opportunity of interviewing numerous Oscar nominees, Golden Globe winners and film industry giants such as Guillermo del Toro, Oscar Isaac and John Leguizamo among others. David holds a Masters in Media Management from Fordham University. During his time at Fordham, he studied abroad at the Jagiellonian University in Poland. He also holds a dual bachelor’s from Hofstra University in Film Production and Journalism.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Major Opera Stars to Appear At Campus Grafenegg"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*