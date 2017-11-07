Maestro Gianandrea Noseda To Lead National Symphony Orchestra In Numerous Opera Star-Laden Concerts

November 7, 2017

Maestro Gianandrea Noseda is slated for a busy winter season in the US, performing for the first time as the new Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra and also taking on some performances with the New York Philharmonic.

The maestro was granted the post of Music Director back in Jan. 2016 and officially kicked it off in September 2017 with a Leonard Bernstein celebration. Many of the upcoming concerts are of particular interest to opera fans.

His first major concert of this winter season comes between Nov. 9-11 with Luigi Dallapiccola’s “Partita,” starring soprano Corinne Winters. He also performs Beethoven’s third symphony and Webern’s “Passacaglia.”

Another concert of interest for opera lovers will be on March 8-10, 2018 when he takes on John Adams’ “The Gospel According to the Other Mary” with mezzo-soprano Kelley O’Connor.

He also takes on the Verdi Requiem on March 22-24 with a cast that stars Leah Crocetto, Russell Thomas, and Eric Owens.

There are also other concerts that feature Brahms’ second piano concerto, Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances” and Symphony Nov. 3, and Gershwin’s “An American in Paris” among many others.

