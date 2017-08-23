Lyric Opera of Chicago Joins Harris Theater for Music and Dance, Ryan Opera Ensemble for Concert Series Starring Lawrence Brownlee, Nicole Cabell, Christine Goerke & More

The Harris Theater for Music and Dance in association with Lyric Unlimited has announced its fourth annual “Beyond the Aria” showcase for 2017-18.

Per the company’s website, “this highly-acclaimed series features intimate performances by celebrated singers from Lyric Opera of Chicago paired with rising stars from the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center.”

This year the showcase will feature such opera superstars as Christine Goerke, Lawrence Brownlee, and Nicole Cabell. Other performers set to appear in the series include Andriana Chuchman and Dimitry Korchak, the stars of this season’s “Orpheus and Eurydice” at the LYOC, Anthony Clark Evans, Ana María Martinez, Andrew Stenson, and Eric Owens, the Wotan in this year’s “Die Walküre.”

The dates are as follows. Chuchman and Korchak kick things off on Oct. 2, alongside baritone Emmett O’Hanlon.

On Nov. 7, Goerke, Owens, and contralto Lauren Decker join forces before the Feb. 5, 2018 performance gathers together Brownlee, Evans, and soprano Ann Toomey. On March 1, 2018 Martinez, Stenson and mezzo-soprano Lindsay Metzger perform together and on May 17, 2018, Cabell is joined by tenor Mario Rojas and bass Patrick Guetti. Guetti, Decker, Toomey, Metzger, and O’Hanlon are all Ryan Opera Center Ensemble members.

