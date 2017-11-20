“La Favorita” Slated For New York Performance

The New Amsterdam Opera has announced that it will present Donizetti’s “La Favorita.”

The company will perform the work in Italian on June 2, 2018 in the Upper West Side.

The company is currently looking to cast all roles including the lead of Leonore, which is considered one of the most demanding roles in the mezzo repertoire. It is also a work that is rarely performed on the New York stage.

Auditions will be held on Dec. 4 and 11 at the 244 Studios on 244 W. 54th Street, 10th Floor, New York City.

The concert performance will mark the third fully performed opera since the company’s inception in 2016. It has since produced critically acclaimed concert performances of Beethoven’s “Fidelio” and Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino,” which OperaWire called “a solid evening.”

The company next performs Handel’s “Messiah” with Joanie Brittingham, Madison Marie McIntosh, Johnathan Riesen, and Steven Herring on Dec. 2 and 3 at the Riverside Chruch.

