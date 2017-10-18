‘La Cenerentola’ Returns To Opéra de Montréal

Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 17, 2017

The Opéra de Montréal season continues with Gioachino Rossini’s comic opera “La Cenerentola.”

Joan Font will direct the production, which first premiered at the Houston Grand Opera and Grand Theatre Liceu and which will star internationally renowned Quebec mezzo Julie Boulianne.

The acclaimed mezzo will be joined by Italian baritones making their Opéra de Montréal debuts, including Pietro Spagnoli as Cinderella’s cruel and ridiculous stepfather Don Magnifico, and Vito Priante as Dandini, valet to Prince Ramiro.

American tenor Juan José de Léon, a rising star on the international opera stage will portray Don Ramiro. Lauren Margison and Rose Naggar-Tremblay, two members of the Atelier Lyrique de l’Opéra de Montréal will portray Cinderella’s mean stepsisters, Clorinda and Tisbe while Rossini specialist Jose Miguel Pérez-Sierra will conduct the production.

The production opens on Nov. 11 and runs through 18.

