Kristine Opolais Replaces Dmitri Hvorostovsky At Georges Enesco Festival

Photo by Tatyana Vlasova

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 4, 2017

Dmitri Hvorostovsky has canceled his participation at the Georges Enesco Festival.

The festival announced that the Russian baritone continues to receive treatment for brain cancer and a result will not be able to perform.

Hvorostovsky was scheduled to sing two recitals in September. Since 2016 the baritone has been suffering from brain cancer and has since canceled multiple concerts. Last year he announced that he would retire from the opera stage due to medical treatment but would continue to perform in recitals.

As a result, Kristine Opolais will take over. The soprano recently sang an acclaimed concert at the Tanglewood Festival where she performed scenes from Porgy and Bess and Tosca. She is next scheduled to perform concerts in Boston and will also perform “Madama Butterfly” at the Hamburg Opera and Vienna State Opera. Opolais will also make her role debut as Elsa in “Lohengrin” at the Royal Opera House.

The recital will take place on Sept. 22

 

