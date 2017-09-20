Kristina Mkhitaryan To Make Royal Opera House Debut In ‘Carmen’

Posted By: Francisco Salazar September 20, 2017

German soprano Anett Fritsch has withdrawn from singing the role of Micaëla in The Royal Opera’s “Carmen” due to pregnancy.

As a result the role will be sung on Feb. 6, 10, 14, 20, 23 and March 3 and 6 by Russian soprano Kristina Mkhitaryan, who will make her Royal Opera debut in the role.

She recently sung the role of Micaëla for Norwegian National Opera in Oslo and joined the Young Artists Opera Programme at the Bolshoi Theatre, where she remains a studio artist.

Her recent roles include Eritea in Cavalli’s “Eliogabalo” for Dutch National Opera, Violetta Valéry in “La traviata” for Glyndebourne Festival Opera, Isifile in “Il Giasone” at the Grand Theatre de Génève and Giulietta in “I Capuletti e i Montecchi” for Bergen National Opera.

Her roles for the Bolshoi have included Norina in “Don Pasquale,” Xenia in “Boris Godunov,” Gilda in “Rigoletto” and Amina in “La sonnambula.”

The new production of “Carmen” will also star Francesco Meli and Anna Goryachova and Gaëlle Arquez in the title role.

