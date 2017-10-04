Kathryn Bowden To Make Met Debut

Kathryn Bowden will make her Metropolitan Opera debut in the role of Queen of the Night on Thursday Oct. 5.

The soprano will replace Kathryn Lewek in the Metropolitan Opera’s “Die Zauberflote.”

Bowden made her 2015 San Francisco Opera debut as the Queen of the Night and made her entry onto the Metropolitan Opera roster as a cover for the 2016 family performances of “The Magic Flute.” She also made her 2017 Baltimore Symphony Orchestra debut performing the Queen’s famous “Der Hölle Rache” in the concert program Heroes and Villains.

She was a District Winner of the 2016 and 2014 Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions in Florida and Winner of the 2013 Jenny Lind Competition for Sopranos. She also earned her Performer’s Certificate and Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from the University of Connecticut, and is a current Masters candidate at Florida State University.

Lewek continues its run of “Die Zauberflote” through Oct. 14 and then performs the role in English during the Met’s holiday presentation.

