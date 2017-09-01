Juan Diego Florez Releases First Single For Mozart Album

The first single to Juan Diego Flórez’s upcoming Mozart album has been released.

Sony Classical released “Dies bildnis ist bezaubernd schön” from Mozart’s “Die Zauberflöte” on numerous streaming services including Spotify, Amazon, Apple, Google Play, and Itunes.

The new set is Flórez’s debut album for Sony Classical and his first CD dedicated to Mozart. It also marks his first album since 2015 when he recorded “Italia” for Decca. The singer made his CD debut back in 2003 for Decca and since then has recorded 13 solo and opera recordings.

The Peruvian tenor is gearing up for a season filled with concert performances all over the world. The opera star is also scheduled to make his role debut as Hoffman in Offenbach’s “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” and returns to the Teatro alla Scala for Orfeo in “Orfeo et Eurydice.” He also sings Gennaro in “Lucrezia Borgia” at the Bayerische Staatsoper alongside Edita Gruberova and sings the Duke in “Rigoletto” at the Vienna State Opera. He also returns to the role of Edgardo in “Lucia di Lammermoor” at the Bayerische Staatsoper. He also returns to the Pesaro Opera Festival.

“Mozart” is slated for release on Oct. 6, 2017.

Related