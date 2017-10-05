Juan Diego Florez Announces New Roles

Juan Diego Florez has announced that he is considering numerous French and Mozart roles.

In an interview with Forum Opera, the tenor spoke about his new Mozart album and roles he wants to sing.

The tenor told the website that he would like to sing some of Mozart’s opera seria including “La Clemenza di Tito” and “Idomeneo.” He also noted that he wanted to sing “The Magic Flute” so his son could see it. However he noted he could not confirm anything.

He also confirmed “La Traviata” and said that he wanted to sing roles in “Norma” and “Manon.” The tenor also confirmed his return to Pesaro in “Ricciardo e Zoraide.”

This season Florez makes his role as Hoffmann in “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” at the Monte Carlo Opera and returns to the Bayerische Staatsoper for “Lucrezia Borgia” and “Lucia di Lammermoor.” He also makes stops at Malmo, Hannover, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Rome and Vienna.

