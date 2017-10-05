Juan Diego Florez Announces New Roles

TOPICS:

Posted By: Francisco Salazar October 5, 2017

Juan Diego Florez has announced that he is considering numerous French and Mozart roles.

In an interview with Forum Opera, the tenor spoke about his new Mozart album and roles he wants to sing.

The tenor told the website that he would like to sing some of Mozart’s opera seria including “La Clemenza di Tito” and “Idomeneo.” He also noted that he wanted to sing “The Magic Flute” so his son could see it. However he noted he could not confirm anything.

He also confirmed “La Traviata” and said that he wanted to sing roles in “Norma” and “Manon.” The tenor also confirmed his return to Pesaro in “Ricciardo e Zoraide.”

This season Florez makes his role as Hoffmann in “Les Contes d’Hoffmann” at the Monte Carlo Opera and returns to the Bayerische Staatsoper for “Lucrezia Borgia” and “Lucia di Lammermoor.” He also makes stops at Malmo, Hannover, Barcelona, Frankfurt, Rome and Vienna.

Liked it? Take a second to support Francisco Salazar on Patreon!
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Francisco Salazar
FRANCISCO SALAZAR, (Publisher) worked as a reporter for Latin Post where he has had the privilege of interviewing numerous opera stars including Anita Rachvelshvili and Ailyn Perez. He also worked as an entertainment reporter where he covered the New York and Tribeca Film Festivals and interviewed many celebrities such as Antonio Banderas, Edgar Ramirez and Benedict Cumberbatch. He currently freelances for Remezcla. He holds a Masters in Media Management from the New School and a Bachelor's in Film Production and Italian studies from Hofstra University.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Juan Diego Florez Announces New Roles"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*