Joyce El-Khoury Replaces Simona Mihai At Covent Garden

Joyce El-Khoury will takeover tonight’s performance of “La boheme” in the role of Musetta.

The Royal Opera announced that “due to scheduling changes, Romanian-born British soprano Simona Mihai will no longer sing the role of Musetta in ‘La bohème’ in the performance on Sept. 19.”

The role will be sung instead by Lebanese-Canadian soprano El-Khoury, who is already scheduled to sing the role on Sept. 23 and Oct. 6, 7 and 10.

As originally scheduled, Simona Mihai will sing the role of Mimì on Sept. 23 and Oct. 6 and 10 and the role of Musetta on Sept. 25 and 29 and Oct. 3.

El-Khoury has previously sung the role of Musetta for Bavarian State Opera, Canadian Opera Company and Dutch National Opera. She made her Royal Opera debut in the 2016/17 Season as Violetta in La traviata. She returns later this Season to sing Sylvia in L’Ange de Nisida in concert.

