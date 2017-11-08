Jonas Kaufmann Slated For ‘La Fanciulla del West’ At Metropolitan Opera

Jonas Kaufmann and Plácido Domingo are slated for big 2018-19 seasons.

According to Opera Magazine and Parterre, Kaufmann is slated to return to the Metropolitan Opera for a new production in “La Fanciulla del West.” It would mark the second time the tenor takes on the role after his turn at the Vienna State Opera.

Meanwhile, Domingo is expected to make his debut as “Guillaume Tell” in a concert performance at the Pesaro Festival in 2019.

The magazine also revealed that Robert Wilson will direct a new production of “Il Trovatore” in French at the Verdi Festival in Parma and Bartlett Sher will direct a new production of “Porgy and Bess” for the ENO and Metropolitan Opera.

The magazine also revealed that Sonya Yoncheva will sing “Il Pirata” at the Teatro Real de Madrid with Javier Camarena while Antonio Pappano will conduct Kaspar Holten’s production of “King Roger” at the Teatro alla Scala.

It was also revealed that Ellie Dehn will sing the title role of “Arabella” at the San Francisco Opera while Sarah Tyman will sing her first “Lucia di Lammermoor” in David Alden’s new production at the ENO.

More news to come as companies begin to announce their upcoming season this January.

