J’Nai Bridges Wins Sphinx Medal Of Excellence

The 7th annual Sphinx Medals of Excellence have been announced and mezzo soprano J’Nai Bridges been awarded the medal.

Bridges has performed in operas with the San Francisco Opera, the Los Angeles Opera, Vancouver Opera, Lyric Opera of Chicago, and more.

She also regularly performs as a soloist, including performances with Yo-Yo Ma and members of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, and with the L.A. Philharmonic and Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra of Venezuela under the baton of Gustavo Dudamel. In 2015, Bridges completed a three-year residency with the Patrick G. and Shirley W. Ryan Opera Center at Lyric Opera of Chicago. She was also featured in the world premiere of “Bel Canto” and is scheduled to perform in “Girls of Golden West” at the San Francisco Opera.

She is a recipient of the 2016 Richard Tucker Career Grant and first prize winner of the 2016 Francisco Viñas International Competition.

The other two winners included clarinetist Alexander Laing and cellist Christine Lamprea. The 7th annual Sphinx Medals of Excellence are bestowed at a luncheon at the The Kennedy Center and honorees will be celebrated at a black-tie private dinner in Washington, D.C. The three Medalists will receive a $50,000 artist grant to advance their career development.

