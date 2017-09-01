James Newby Wins Prestigious Award At Glyndebourne

British baritone James Newby has been named the 2017 recipient of Glyndebourne’s John Christie Award.

The award is presented annually to a promising young singer to fund private study.

This season Newby was a Jerwood Young Artist and a member of the 2017 Glyndebourne Festival Chorus. He sang the roles of Marcellus/Player 4 in “Hamlet,” Messenger in “La traviata” and Notary in “Don Pasquale” at the 2017 festival and also performed with the Chorus.

Newby is slowly becoming recognized as he was recently awarded the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment’s Rising Stars prize for the 2017/2018 season, and will perform regularly with the ensemble in programs at the South Bank, King’s Place and on tour.

He was also a winner of the Ferrier Award and was awarded the Wigmore Hall/Independent Opera Voice Fellowship, and in 2015 he won the Richard Tauber Prize.

Past John Christie Award recipients have included Gerald Finley (1989), Kate Royal (2004), Matthew Rose (2006), Allan Clayton (2008), Duncan Rock (2010) and Louise Alder (2014).

