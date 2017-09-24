How To Listen To Marina Rebeka In ‘Luisa Miller’

BR Klassik will present Verdi’s “Luisa Miller” starring Marina Rebeka.

The concert performance on Sept. 24 will be live streamed and will feature Rebeka in her role debut.

The cast will include mezzo soprano Judit Kutasi, tenor Ivan Magrì, baritone George Petean, bass Ante Jerkunica and bass-baritone Marko Mimica. Ivan Repušić will conduct the Münchner Rundfunkorchester.

Rebeka is currently the artist in residence with the Münchner Rundfunkorchester and will release a Rossini album with the orchestra entitled “Amor Fatale.” The soprano will also perform a concert entitled “Vive l’opera” with the orchestra.

This season Rebeka returns to the Vienna State Opera, the Metropolitan Opera and Opera National de Paris. She also performs at the Opera de Monte Carlo and Lyric Opera of Chicago. Rebeka will also make role debuts as Amelia in “Simon Boccanegra” and Giovanna d’Arco.” The Latvian soprano will also make appearances in Russia, Spain and Germany.

Related