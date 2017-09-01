Houston Symphony Cancels Opening Night Featuring Susan Graham

The Houston Symphony has announced the cancellation of several performances scheduled for September, including Opening Night with Susan Graham and Fiesta Sinfónica at Jones Hall, due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey.

While many members of the Houston Symphony members including musicians, staff, and members of the Board, Chorus, and League are safe, many of their homes have been impacted in the wake of the storm, with some of them having had to evacuate.

Board President Janet F. Clark said in a press statement, “We thank our Houston Symphony family, patrons, and supporters for all they do for the organization. We are eager to begin the cleanup and recovery process, and to provide an outstanding 2017-18 Season of concerts and community programs. As Houston’s orchestra, we look forward to helping our city to heal, bringing the people of our community together through the inspiring power of music.”

The Opening Night gala was scheduled to celebrate its fourth season with Music Director Andrés Orozco- Estrada. Graham was expected to perform music by Offenbach and from the musicals “My Fair Lady” and “The King and I.”

According to the press release, the Houston Symphony is scheduled to begin the 2017-18 season Thursday, Sept, 14 if conditions permit at the Jones Hall.

