Houston Grand Opera Updates On Hurricane Recovery

The Houston Grand opera has announced that the Wortham Theater Center is still out of commission due to Hurricane Harvey.

The company announced the news in a press release noting, “We are very sorry to have to share the news that our creative home is still in great distress, and will take much longer to repair than we originally thought.”

The statement also noted, “In conversation with Houston First and Gilbane Reconstruction Services it was decided at 6 p.m. today, September 18, 2017, that the damage from Hurricane Harvey will take the Wortham Theater Center out of commission until at least May 15, 2018.”

The Houston Grand Opera is now working on an alternate space and stated, “We are in advanced negotiations with Houston First to perform our fall and early winter season (La traviata, Julius Caesar, and our world premiere of The House without a Christmas Tree) at an alternative venue and hope to have more concrete news by the end of this week. These negotiations will now obviously extend into discussion of the entirety of our 2017–18 Season.”

Hurricane Harvey made landfall at the end of August in Houston and caused major destruction. The Houston Grand Opera had previously announced that the company was looking for a new venue for the opening of its season.

