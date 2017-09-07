Houston Grand Opera Is Up and Running Again After Hurricane Harvey

Houston Grand Opera looks to be back in business after suffering great damage from Hurricane Harvey.

Per the company’s Instagram Account, “Like many of you, our recovery from Hurricane Harvey has been challenging. While we are not back in our home at the Wortham yet, we were able to restore our website and officially put our single tickets on sale online.

We still want to honor the discounts we had promised at Theater District Open House. Now through this Friday, September 8, 2017, at midnight use promotional code TDOHSINGLES for 20% off all single tickets* and promotional code TDOHGLORY for 20% off our HGOco production Glory Denied. For 10% off subscription series E, please email customercare@hgo.org or call at 713-315-2599.”

The company incurred a tremendous amount of damage to the Wortham Theater Center, which was flooded for quite some time, and that the Costume Shop and Wig shop, as well as the website connectivity, was badly damaged.

There is still no news on when the company might kick off its 2017-18 season, which was originally slated for Oct. 20, 2017. The company had previously stated that it was committed to open on that very day.

