Gramercy Opera To Present ‘Dickens’ A Christmas Carol-The Opera’

On Dec. 1, 2 and 3, Gramercy Opera will kick off its holiday season with the world premiere of “Dickens’ A Christmas Carol -The Opera.”

It will be the company’s second mainstage production after its successful production of Purcell’s “The Fairy Queen” last spring.

The new work is an adaptation of Dickens’ classic book by composer/musical director Felix Jarrar and librettist and stage director Brittany Goodwin.

The cast will include Elizabeth Bouk, Angky Budiardjono, Nick Fitzer, Eugenia Forteza, Mark Hanke, Jeremy Hirsch, Petra Jarrar, Scott Joiner, Caitlin Mead, Emily Peragine, Marie Putko, Timothy Stoddard and Gramercy Opera’s Children Chorus. The production will be designed by Maria Torffield and Allison McAuley will serve as Producer and Children’s Chorus Master.

Friday and Saturday performances will be at 7:30 pm while the Sunday matinee performance will be at 3 pm. The opera will be showcased at the Montauk Club in Park Slope, Brooklyn, NY.

