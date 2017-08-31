Glyndebourne Festivals Announces 2018 Casting

The Glyndebourne Festival has been announced its casting for the upcoming 2018 festival.

The season will include 17 singers making Glyndebourne debuts including German baritone Markus Brück, Austrian soprano Christina Gansch, American baritone John Chest and French mezzo-soprano Virginie Verrez.

The event opens with the Festival debut of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly,” which is set to star Olga Busuioc as Cio-Cio-San, Joshua Guerrero as Pinkerton, and Elizabeth Deshong as Suzuki.

The revival of Strauss’s “Der Rosenkavalier” will star Kate Lindsey as Octavian, Kate Royal as the Marschallin, Erin Morley as Sophie, and Brindley Sherratt as Baron Ochs.

Handel’s “Giulio Cesare” will star Sarah Connolly in the title role, Patricia Bardon as Cornelia, Christoph Dumaux as Tolomeo, Anna Stephany as Sesto, and Joelle Harvey as Cleopatra.

Christina Gansch and John Chest will head the new production of Debussy’s “Pelléas et Mélisande” with Christopher Purves as Golaud and Brindley Sheratt as Arkel. Karen Cagill and Chole Briot round out the cast.

The company’s revival of Handel’s “Saul” will star Markus Brück as Saul, Karina Gauvin as Merab, Anna Devin as Michal, and Iestyn Davies as David.

Meanwhile Barber’s “Vanessa” which will get a new production will star Emma Bell in the title role, Virginie Verrez as Erika, Edgaras Montvidas as Anatol, Doris Soffel as The Old Baroness and Donnie Ray Alber as The Old Doctor.

Glyndebourne Festival 2018 will run from May 19 to August 26, 2018.

