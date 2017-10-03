French tenor, Andre Mallabrera, dies at 83

French tenor Andre Mallabrera has died recently, according to a report from ForumOpera.

Born in Oran, France, in the year 1934, Mallabrera studied under his father, tenor Jose Mallabrera, before going on to study at the Algiers Conservatory. He made his professional debut in December of 1958, in the role of Count Almaviva in ‘The Barber of Seville’ with famed opera company Opera-Comique. He would continue with Opera-Comique for roles such as Vincent in ‘Mireille’, Wilhelm in ‘Mignon’, and Gonzalve in ‘L’Heure espagnole’. With Opera de Paris, he performed as Hylas in ‘Les Troyens’ in 1962, alongside Regine Crespin and Guy Chauvet.

In 1974, Mallabrera performed as Nathanael in the first production of ‘Les Contes d’Hoffman’ to take place after World War II. This production was conducted by Andre Cluytens, directed by Patrice Chereau, and saw Nicolai Gedda in the titular role.

Over the course of his career he sang across French-speaking countries, as well as Britain, Italy, and Germany.

