Fort Worth Opera to Bring Back Christmas Classic “Amahl and the Night Visitors”

In partnership with Ridglea Presbyterian Church, Fort Worth Opera will stage a production of Gian Carlo Menotti’s Christmas opera “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” making it the first time in over a decade they have performed this classic.

The production comes about not only as a result of the holiday spirit, but of Fort Worth Opera’s commitment to developing artistic partnerships and delivering opera to the community. General Director Tuomas Hiltunen says, “We are delighted to partner with Ridglea Presbyterian Church this holiday season to present Menotti’s timeless classic, Amahl and the Night Visitors. As we look to expand our programming, we hope to make opera accessible for everyone in Fort Worth. Not only will Amahl provide our FWOpera | TCU Lesley Apprentice Artists with an invaluable training opportunity, but through this touching production, we will introduce new audiences to opera and present an unforgettable theatrical experience for the entire family.”

“Amahl and the Night Visitors” follows the story of Amahl, a disabled shepherd boy played by 11-year-old Ethan Prickett, who has a chance meeting with the Three Magi on their way to attend the birth of Christ. With music to match its inspiring message of the miraculous power of compassion and forgiveness, “Amahl” quickly became a beloved Christmas tale when it first premiered on network television in 1951.

The Dec. 10 performance of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” will take place at Ridglea Presbyterian Church. Tickets are free, with limited seating being given on a first-come, first-served basis.

