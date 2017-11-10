Five Performances To See This Weekend (11/10-12): Anna Netrebko, Anja Harteros & Bryn Terfel Headline Productions

The weekend is always crowded and filled with a number of performances for audiences to choose from. Over the past year, we have put out lists of all the performances happening around the world in order to inform audiences what is being performed. But after analyzing the audience response, we thought of changing it up a bit. Instead of overwhelming audiences with a number of titles, OperaWire has decided to put together a list of five must-see performances around the world.

Adriana Lecouvreur – Wiener Staatsoper, Austria

After a successful opening on Nov. 9, Anna Netrebko and Piotr Beczala return to the stage of the Vienna State Opera for another a night that promises to be memorable in David McVicar’s 2014 staging. Roberto Frontali, Elena Zhidkova, and Ryan Speedo Green round out the cast with Evelino Pido conduct. For those not able to get a ticket, it will be broadcast on Oe1.

Tosca – Bayerische Staatsoper, Germany

Any time Anja Harteros is on stage it is a must-see event and in “Tosca,” it cannot be missed. As OperaWire wrote, the soprano is “nothing short of sensational.” Joseph Calleja also stars as Cavaradossi while Zeljko Lucic sings the evil Scarpia in Luc Bondy’s controversial production. Daniele Callegari conducts the work.

Falstaff – Opera National de Paris, France

For Paris audiences, there are only two more performances to catch Sir Bryn Terfel in one of his signature roles alongside a cast that also includes Aleksandra Kurzak in her debut as Alice Ford, Francesco Demuro, Franco Vassallo and Nadine Weissmann. Fabio Luisi conducts this Verdi masterpiece.

La Fanciulla del West – Royal Danish Opera, Denmark

The Royal Danish Opera will open a production of Puccini’s classic “La Fanciulla del West” with Ann Petersen in the title role. Johan Reuter stars as Jack Rance while Niel Jorgen Riis stars as Dick Johnson. Christoffer Bredel directs the production which will be conducted by Alexander Vedernikov who will become The Royal Danish Orchestra’s Chief Conductor in 2018.

Aida – Teatro Comunale di Bologna, Italy

Frédéric Chaslin conducts this Verdi classic, which opens this weekend with a cast that stars Nino Surguladze as Amneris, Monica Zanettin in the title role and Carlo Ventre as Radames. Dario Solari takes on the role of Amonasro while Enrico Iori is Ramfis. Francesco Micheli directs the production.

Related