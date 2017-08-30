Ferruccio Furlanetto To Put on Two Intriguing Recitals in Syndey

Superstar bass Ferruccio Furlanetto is set to showcase his talents in Sydney, Australia in a rare concert performance this fall.

The bass will appear at the City Recital Hall on Sept. 27 and 29 alongside pianist Igor Tchetuev. The first of these concerts will feature Furlanetto in Schubert’s “Winterreise,” while the latter performance will see the famed Verdi interpreter perform 15 or so songs by Mussorgsky and Rachmaninoff.

“He is one of the greatest basses of his generation,” said Opera Australia Artistic Director Lydon Terracini in a press release. “He’s sung all the major roles in every major opera house in the world and continues to do so. I think people remember him very fondly from his last acclaimed performance in Opera Australia’s ‘Don Carlos’ as King Phillip in 2015.

“This is a very different program – a remarkable treat. Ferruccio has lived in Vienna for many years so he was very keen to do ‘Winterreise,’ which is so beautiful. It is rarely sung by a bass.”

Adult tickets start at $59 with Student Rush available for $50. Both programs kick off at 7 p.m. local time.

